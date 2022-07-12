ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Pitch Report - Here's everything you need to know about Kennington Oval

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kennington Oval, London

ENG vs IND: After an impressive all-around performance in the T20I series vs England, the men in blue will want to win upcoming three-match ODI series too. England will look to retain the momentum after winning the third match of the T20I series that India won by 2-1.

Before all the action starts, here is everything you need to know about Kennington Oval, London - the venue of the first ODI.

Will Toss Matter?

The toss would play a pivotal role in the match. Since 2017, the team batting first has an edge over the Team batting second and have won comparatively more matches at the Oval in ODIs.

However, in today's, there may be a slight inclination to bowl first. Because the batsmen will get an advantage in the 2nd innings, where the pitch is expected to become easier to bat.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it will be pretty good for the batters. A high scoring game is expected at The Oval, London. The average first innings score at the venue in the previous five ODIs is 300 runs. On the other hand, the pacers will get some help as the match progresses and spinners are expected to have advantage during the middle overs.

Full Squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Team England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook