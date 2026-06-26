Devon Conway, Tom Latham dominate England with 317-run partnership on Day 1 of third Test

Nottingham:

Tom Latham and Devon Conway stole the show on the opening day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The openers stitched a partnership of 317 runs, putting New Zealand firmly in control against the hosts, whose late fightback left the visitors at 361 for 4 at stumps.

The pair dominated England’s attack through a long, punishing day in extreme heat conditions, sharing the bulk of New Zealand’s scoring and repeatedly finding gaps on a true but gradually wearing surface. Conway went on to make 157 from 224 balls, while captain Latham compiled 151 from 214 deliveries.

Their stand reshaped the contest from the outset, with New Zealand capitalising after Latham won the toss and chose to bat first. The decision came at a time when the side had been forced into last-minute changes, with Matt Henry ruled out due to a calf injury and Glenn Phillips sidelined with a side strain sustained in the previous Test.

Meanwhile, England’s bowlers worked through extended spells without consistent reward on a pitch that offered little assistance early on. Shoaib Bashir bowled a lengthy spell before lunch, while Ben Stokes and Joe Root were also used in search of breakthroughs as the opening stand continued to build momentum.

Breakthroughs and England’s missed chances

The breakthrough eventually came in the evening session when Latham edged a delivery from Stokes, ending the record partnership. Conway followed soon after, falling to Root, as England briefly regained control with four wickets for 44 runs in a late surge. Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra were expected to end the day but a double strike brought Will O’Rourke for a nightwatch role.

England had limited chances in the field, although Jamie Smith missed a difficult opportunity down the leg side when Latham was well set. There was also a missed review earlier in the day when Devon Conway survived a close call against Bashir. The day also brought concerns for England’s bowling unit, with Josh Tongue leaving the field after sending down a single over in the evening session due to a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s dominance at the top of the order ensured control for much of the day, with Latham registering his 17th Test century and Conway adding his eighth, continuing his strong record against England that includes a debut double hundred at Lord’s in 2021.

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