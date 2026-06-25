Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series vs Zimbabwe, star batter returns after injury

Dhaka:

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI assignment against Zimbabwe. Star batter Litton Das will link up with the squad after being cleared to return for the three-match series, starting July 6.

Notably, the keeper-batter had been unavailable in recent weeks after suffering a calf injury to his left leg. The setback kept him out of Bangladesh's T20I contests against Australia and also ruled him out of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. Following his recovery, selectors have included him in the squad that will travel for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

The visitors will also welcome back ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The all-rounder was unavailable for the final match of the Australia series after sustaining a concussion and had subsequently been left out of the squad for the Test fixture in Harare as part of a workload-management plan.

Bangladesh make just one change

Bangladesh have otherwise opted for continuity after their successful campaign against the Kangaroos. The only change from that group involves Mahedi Hasan, who had been drafted into the side as a late replacement when Mehidy missed the third ODI. The remainder of the squad has been retained.

Meanwhile, the pace department will once again be led by Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. They will be supported by Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana as Bangladesh prepare for conditions expected to assist seam bowling. Like Mehidy, both Taskin and Rana were not included in the squad for the solitary Test in Zimbabwe.

In the batting unit, vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy remain key figures. Attention will also be on Mosaddek Hossain, whose return to ODI cricket produced immediate rewards during the Australia series. After spending four years away from the format, he emerged as the player of the series and strengthened his case for a regular place in the side.

When it comes to the overall record, Zimbabwe hold the edge. Over the last 25 years, they have managed to win only three of their nine bilateral ODI series in the country.

Bangladesh ODI squad

Mehidy Hassan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

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