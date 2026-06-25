Shafali, Radha headline India's five-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup, can qualify for semis?

MANCHESTER:

India beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their fourth group stage game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. The chase of 137 was completed with relative comfort in the end, but not before India were made to work through phases of pressure. Meanwhile, the result kept India on track for a semifinal place, while Bangladesh were left to reflect on missed chances in the field and a few lapses at key moments.

Notably, Bangladesh were put into bat first and they finished on 136 for 8 in 20 overs. The innings never really found a dominant phase. Juairiya Ferdous made 33 off 31 balls and held one end for a while. Captain Nigar Sultana added 32 off 27 and tried to steady the middle overs. Sobhana Mostary chipped in with 22.

Bangladesh, however, could not accelerate strongly at the death, resulting in a poor finish. Ritu Moni and Shorna Akter added some important runs, but the total remained below par in such a high-voltage clash. India’s bowling, on the other hand, stayed disciplined for most parts. Radha Yadav stood out with three wickets for 28 runs. Shree Charani supported well with two for 21. With that, she also became India’s leading wicket-taker in a single edition of the tournament.

Nandni Sharma picked up one wicket but proved costly, conceding 32 runs in her three overs. India also struggled heavily in the fielding department. They dropped four catches in the middle, three of which were on Ferdous. Those errors allowed Bangladesh to build momentum and kept them in the game longer than expected.

What happened in the second innings?

India’s reply began with intent. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed early for 8, which brought some pressure on the top order. However, Shafali Verma responded with an aggressive 53 off 34 balls. She hit the ball cleanly and took India ahead in the chase. Yastika Bhatia scored 23 off 18 and gave support during the powerplay.

Bangladesh fought back in the middle overs. Rabeya Khan and Ritu Moni picked up wickets at regular intervals. India slipped slightly and the chase slowed for a short phase. Richa Ghosh was dismissed for 10 runs, which invited some pressure, but Jemimah Rodrigues played a valuable knock of 26 off 15, allowing India take back the control.

In the end, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma ensured there were no further alarms. They guided India to victory with calm batting and sensible strike rotation. India reached the target with six wickets in hand and 19 balls remaining.

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