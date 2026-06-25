Shree Charani creates history for India vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

MANCHESTER:

Young spinner Shree Charani created history in Manchester on Thursday, June 25, by becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She achieved the legendary record during the group-stage match against Bangladesh at the iconic Old Trafford.

In the match, the 21-year-old claimed two wickets and registered 12 wickets in the ongoing tournament. With that, she surpassed Poonam Yadav for most wickets in a single edition by an Indian. Poonam had claimed 10 wickets in the 2019-20 edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, in the match against Bangladesh, the left-arm spinner picked up the wickets of Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter in the first innings. Her spin partner Radha Yadav claimed three wickets as Bangladesh posted 136 runs on the board in the first innings.

Can Charani surpass Amelia Kerr?

Meanwhile, Charani’s consistency has been central to her impact throughout the tournament. She has maintained an average of 7.08 and an economy rate of 5.31, with best figures of 4/19 already recorded in the competition. While she has set a new Indian record, the overall tournament benchmark remains higher. New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr holds that distinction, having taken 15 wickets in six matches in the 2024/25 edition. Kerr’s campaign included an average of 7.33, an economy rate of 4.85, and best figures of 4/26.

How did the first innings progress?

Bangladesh’s innings was anchored by Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 33 off 31 balls with five boundaries. She was handed three lifelines, as Nandni Sharma dropped her twice and once by Radha Yadav. On the other hand, Sobhana Mostary made 22 off 26 deliveries as the pair added a half-century stand for the second wicket. Captain Nigar Sultana contributed 32 from 27 balls, striking four boundaries, but Bangladesh were unable to accelerate in the final overs.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

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