Image Source : AP IMAGE Very happy for Rohit, don't need to say he is a top batsman: Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he is very happy with the way Rohit Sharma is playing as a Test opener, also hailing the comeback of Umesh Yadav in the ongoing South Africa series.

Ganguly had said before that Rohit should open the batting in Tests like he has been doing so successfully in white-ball cricket. So far, Rohit has notched up two hundreds and one double century to earn plaudits.

"I am very happy for Rohit. I don't need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do," Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises.

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in the three-test series with 529 runs, hitting a record number of 19 sixes.

Ganguly also praised Umesh, who since returning to the team in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, has taken 11 wickets.

"He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don't get a lot of bounce," Ganguly said.