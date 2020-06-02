Image Source : TWITTER:@CHENNAIIPL/VIDEOGRAB His fitness was great in pre-IPL training this year: Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's new training regime

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina said that MS Dhoni was not getting tired during preparation for 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Raina claims Dhoni was all guns blazing in the nets session and was preparing in a different way than his usual.

The Chennai Super Kings players started their preparations for IPL 13 from March 3 for the tournament earlier slated to stand from March 29. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe, IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

"The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired," Raina said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

"His preparations were different this time, I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself LIVE in the two months of camp that we had," he added.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand, where the Asian giants faced a heartbreaking defeat and were ousted from the tournament. After that Dhoni took a sabbatical from Indian cricket and did not make himself available for selection. (Also Read | 'To moments that matter': Suresh Raina posts throwback picture with MS Dhoni)

"When someone works hard, then the prayers and blessings find their way to them," said Raina.

"The best thing was, (Ambati) Rayudu, myself, Mahi bhai and Murali (Vijay) were batting in a group and Mahi bhai bats for long hours when he is in Chennai for about 2–4 hours.

"But this time he was just not getting tired of batting. He was doing his gym in the morning, followed by batting for three hours in the evening," he added.

Raina revealed that Dhoni has given him the license to bat freely which helped him in a big way throughout his career. (Also Read | Suresh Raina picks two CSK players for his 'quarantine partners')

"For whatever time we have played, my USP has been that MS Dhoni has given me the license to bat freely and he always knew my capability," Raina said.

"Whatever strengths I have in my game and whenever things were going great for me, if I needed to tweak something, he would also slowly give me a warning and tell me what the results could be if there is a change in the strategy and then he would leave the final call to me.

Raina further said how Dhoni inputs help him in understanding the game better.

"He would not try to change anything but he would let you know the outcome/ result and how the situation of the team will be. So, he is also covering my batting and he is also telling me where the team can be. This allows me to make a compact decision," he added.

