Suresh Raina picks two CSK players for his 'quarantine partners'

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, in an interaction with his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, picked two players he would love to partner in a lockdown - Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

In an Instagram interaction with CSK, Raina opened up on why he picked both the players.

"I would love to take Ravindra Jadeja. I love his company, he is fun," said Raina in the video interaction with the franchise.

"I would just love to spend the lockdown in his farmhouse, ride his horse, maybe ask him to teach me how to ride the horse. We can have the best food ever there.

"I love what he is doing in his international career, he puts in a lot of hard work. Hope he performs more for the country."

Talking about Bravo, Raina said that the Windies all-rounder is a fun-loving person and a good company. (ALSO READ: Ready to fight the pandemic, says sports minister Rijiju)

"I think I would take DJ Bravo. In the lockdown you really need to dance in the house and I think he will do whatever he wants to do to make you happy. He will make you dance to different songs, even make new songs, so I would love to be with him too among overseas players," said Raina.

Under normal circumstances, Suresh Raina would currently be representing Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the tournament remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has, however, been reported that the IPL could be staged later this year if the T20 World Cup is postponed to 2021. The global tournament is currently scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage