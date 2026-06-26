Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could fix biggest problems of foldable devices, with lighter design and smaller crease

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 22, and several leaks have already come up, sharing the most anticipated specs and highlights of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8. This year, Samsung might finally tackle the two headaches that have stuck with foldable phones since the start: too much weight and that stubborn display crease. People who’ve had early access to engineering samples say the Z Fold 8 feels lighter and the inner crease all but disappears.

Samsung has not yet confirmed anything at the time of writing, but these upgrades could make the Fold 8 the most satisfactory foldable device that Samsung has built so far.

Lighter design for better everyday use

The device supports a big-screen foldable design, which is expected to be great, but book-style foldables usually feel clunky. Now, as per the new reports from South Korea, it states that the Fold 8 engineering units weigh about 199 grams. This is said to be a serious drop compared to previous versions. If Samsung keeps it that light for the retail launch, this’ll be one of their lightest foldables yet.

Display crease gets a major upgrade

There’s more. Early testers mention a wider aspect ratio, so the phone feels more balanced in your hand. Those new proportions make one-handed use easier, and it does not have the heavy, brick-like feel that’s put people off foldables in the past.

The display crease has always been a sore spot—look at any foldable, and you will see or feel it. Even with improvements over the years, it stayed obvious. Now, early hands-on reports say the crease on the Fold 8 is barely noticeable. Testers say the screen feels smoother, closer to a regular slab of glass than anything we’ve seen on a Galaxy Fold before. One person even called it “an entirely new generation” of foldable hardware.

Expected features of the coming Galaxy Z Fold 8

While Samsung has yet to reveal the official specifications, previous leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could arrive with several flagship features, including:

Slimmer and lighter foldable design

Larger inner display with reduced crease visibility

Wider cover display for improved usability

Premium flagship processor

Advanced AI-powered Galaxy features

Improved multitasking and productivity tools

Enhanced camera performance

More details are expected to emerge as Samsung's launch event approaches.

Launch expected on July 22

July 22 is the big day. Most of these details come from pre-release prototypes, so Samsung could tweak a few things before the phones hit the shelves. Still, if these early impressions hold up, the Z Fold 8 should solve two of the biggest complaints about foldables. Lighter, less creased, and closer than ever to being the kind of everyday device people have actually been waiting for. We’ll see next month if Samsung pulls it off in the final version.