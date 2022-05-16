Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature best 3x zoom camera, know more

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant is all set to come up with a new foldable smartphone dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is reported that the new fold smartphone from Samsung will come with the 'best 3x zoom camera ever seen on a Samsung phone.

As per the reports filed by some of the known tipsters, the triple rear camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera. The primary camera will further be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and further a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is stated to inherit the main and ultrawide camera from the existing Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, as per GizmoChina's report.

The tipster further claimed that the new smartphone will feature a 3x zoom camera which is never seen before in any Samsung smartphone to date. Hence, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will enable the user to improve the photographic experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display- both the displays are expected to be shorter and wider than the previous generation, as per the report. The internal display will have an in-screen camera, but its configuration is yet to be revealed. Also, there is no information on the front camera of the device.

It remains to be seen whether it will get the same 10MP front camera and a 4MP under-display camera.

The smartphone might come with a 4,400mAh battery and will support 25W fast charging, wireless and reverse wireless charging as well. Moreover, it is stated that the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not feature a dedicate S Pen storage slot.

(Inputs from IANS)