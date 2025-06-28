Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla spends first full day on ISS adjusting to microgravity, undergoing training

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla spends first full day on ISS adjusting to microgravity, undergoing training

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is part of the Axiom 4 mission, has just wrapped up his first full day aboard the International Space Station, marking the conclusion of flight day three.

What astronaut Shukla did on first full day at ISS
What astronaut Shukla did on first full day at ISS Image Source : Axiom Space
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

It has been three days since the first Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stepped on the International Space Station. On the third day, June 27, the crew of Axiom Mission 4, including Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu, completed their first full day aboard the International Space Station, marking the end of flight day three. They were adjusting to life in microgravity and focusing on integration with the resident Expedition 73 crew. Together, they completed training on handover protocols and emergency procedures to ensure seamless coordination.

Transferred high-priority cargo and more

The crew also transferred high-priority cargo and emergency equipment between the Dragon spacecraft and the space station, which included payloads, essential supplies, and safety gear—everything was carefully logged and stowed for operations. 

Additionally, they began preparing for their research studies, initiating setup for several experiments and transferring samples to designated modules. Looking ahead, they planned to continue finalising the setup for research and technology demonstrations the following day.

First Indian on ISS

Astronaut Shukla, who goes by the call sign 'Shux', successfully docked with the Harmony module of the ISS at 6:31 a.m. ET (4:01 p.m. IST) after an impressive 28-hour journey. Their arrival was celebrated around 8:14 a.m. ET (5:44 p.m. IST). This milestone followed their launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which took place at 2:31 a.m. ET (12:01 p.m. IST) on June 25. Shukla skillfully piloted the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket. His journey began at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking another significant achievement in space exploration.

ALSO READ: 

Axiom 4: All about historic mission carrying an Indian to space after 40 years

All about SpaceX Dragon spacecraft taking Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All you need to know about first Indian going to Internation Space Station
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All scientific experiments, activities he will perform at ISS during 14-day stay
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to take Tardigrades to ISS: What is it and why ISRO wants to study them

Shubhanshu Shukla: What will India's first astronaut on ISS eat during 14-day stay?

Elon Musk voices concern over long-term safety of ISS amid Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 delay

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 astronauts to study insulin in space, aim for diabetes breakthrough

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission: Why it takes 28 hours to reach the ISS, just 400 km above Earth

In-flight event, docking, settling in: Here's how astronaut Shukla spent day 2 of expedition
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
Axiom 4 Shubhanshu Shukla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\