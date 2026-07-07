Four, including three children, killed after trailer truck runs over them in Jaipur

Jaipur:

At least four members of the family, including three children, were killed and another person was injured after a trailer truck ran over them while they were standing on a roadside drain cover, which collapsed under the impact, throwing all five into the drain, in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday morning, police said.

The tragic accident occurred on a 200-foot road in the Hirapura area of the city, when the when a speeding truck reportedly ran over several people, creating panic and chaos at the scene. According to reports, the victims included a family selling balloons by the roadside.

The truck broke through an iron railing before running over the drain cover on which people were standing.

Police launched rescue operation

Police and ambulance teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched a swift rescue operation. Police personnel, with the help of local residents, recovered the bodies from the drain and rescued the injured after the crash triggered panic at the scene.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Five dead in another incident in Madhya Pradesh

In another devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh during the early hours of Tuesday, five members of a family were killed, and another was critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Ankur Patel (40), Mradul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (30), Harishankar Patel (25), and Shiva Patel (23). The incident occurred around 1 am near Rigra village on National Highway 30 under the jurisdiction of the Dehat Police Station.

Emergency responders, including local police and the highway patrol team, rushed to the accident site and carried out a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the victims were extricated from the wreckage. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Maihar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the lone survivor, who sustained critical injuries, was initially taken to Amarpatan Civil Hospital before being referred to Satna District Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to police officials, the family was returning to Maihar after attending a birthday celebration in Amarpatan when their SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of a moving truck.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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