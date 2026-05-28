Rajasthan: Four family members burnt alive after moving car bursts into flames near Ajmer | VIDEO

Ajmer:

A heart-rending incident from the Borada police station area in Ajmer district in Rajasthan has left the entire region in shock. On Thursday morning, a car carrying a former village head, his family members and a local district council member suddenly caught fire, resulting in the gruesome death of four people.

According to information from Sri Rampura village, former sarpanch Ramsingh Choudhary was taking his ailing mother and district council member Pusi Devi to a hospital after she complained of chest pain. He left home around 5.30 am with his wife, former sarpanch Suryajan Devi, and their niece Mahima accompanying them in the vehicle.

Just a short distance from the village, the moving car suddenly caught fire near Sri Rampura. The flames spread so rapidly that none of the occupants had time to escape and the entire vehicle turned into a fireball within moments.

Three die inside the car after doors failed to open

The blaze was so intense that the car doors could not be opened. Ramsingh Choudhary, his wife Suryajan Devi and their niece Mahima were trapped inside and died on the spot after being engulfed by the flames.

Pusi Devi, Ramsingh’s mother, was somehow pulled out of the vehicle, but she had already suffered more than 60 percent burns. Despite efforts to save her, she too succumbed to her injuries.

A community in shock

The horrific nature of the accident and the loss of four members from the same family have deeply shaken the residents of Sri Rampura and surrounding areas. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the sudden fire in the moving car, as per officials.

(Inputs from Rajkumar Verma)

ALSO READ: Bangladesh: Hindu youth burnt alive in Narsingdi amid surging minority attacks before elections