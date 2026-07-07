Five returning from birthday party killed, one critical after SUV crashes into truck in MP's Maihar

Bhopal:

A major road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district in the wee hours of Tuesday left five members of a family dead, and one person was seriously injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a moving truck, police said. The accident took place near Rigra village on National Highway no. 30 in the Dehat police station area at around 1 am when the victims were returning to Maihar after attending a birthday celebration in Amarpatan.

According to police, the SUV hit the moving truck from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely damaged, and the six victims inside were trapped in it.

Five people died on spot

Five people died on the spot, while one man sustained serious injuries. The injured victim was first taken to Amarpatan Civil Hospital and later referred to Satna District Hospital after his condition worsened, Dehat police station in-charge Panchraj Singh said.

Upon receiving the information, the Rural Police Station and the highway patrol team arrived at the scene. After a lot of effort, the five deceased youths trapped in the car were rescued, and their bodies were taken out of the car.

The deceased have been identified as Ankur Patel (40), Mradul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (30), Harishankar Patel (25), and Shiva Patel (23).

Police said all five bodies have been sent to the Maihar Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and started investigating the cause of the accident.

Victims were relatives of local Congress leader

After this tragic accident, there is chaos in the families of the deceased, while there is a wave of mourning in the entire area.

All those who died were returning after attending the birthday celebration of Amarpatan district vice-president Manoj Patel. The deceased were said to be his brothers-in-law, while all the deceased and the injured are also reported to be the brothers of local Congress leader Manish Patel.

Earlier on June 25, four people were killed, and two others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck from behind in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. According to police, the accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Titrod village in the Sitamau police station area of ​​Mandsaur district.

The accident occurred around 11 am when a speeding car rammed into a truck from behind near Titrod village in the Sitamau police station area. The impact was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, killing four people on the spot and seriously injuring two others.

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