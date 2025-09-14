PM Modi alleges Congress backed infiltrators for votes, causing demographic crisis in Assam Assam: PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant in Golaghat. The plant is expected to boost industrial growth and generate employment in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during his visit to Numaligarh in Assam on Sunday, accusing it of pushing the state into insurgency and demographic imbalance for political gain. Addressing a massive public gathering, PM Modi said that the Congress had "supported infiltrators for vote bank politics," while the BJP-led government was focused on development, cultural preservation, and making Assam a key player in India’s journey towards self-reliance.

"Infiltration was encouraged, and Assam's demographic identity was put at risk under Congress rule. For decades, Congress nurtured insurgency and instability in the state. It was our government that brought peace, development, and recognition to Assam’s rich heritage," Modi declared.

Foundation stone laid for Rs 18,000 crore projects

The Prime Minister's remarks came as he laid the foundation stone for a series of development and energy projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Golaghat district. The centrepiece of these initiatives is the new Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery, which is expected to significantly boost the petrochemical sector in Assam and generate thousands of employment opportunities.

“Petroleum products produced from here give strength to India’s development. This new plant will accelerate industrial growth and benefit the youth of Assam,” Modi said.

Assam's role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Underscoring Assam’s growing importance in India’s energy roadmap, Modi spoke about its role in achieving the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). He stressed that India must reduce dependence on energy imports by tapping domestic resources and investing in green energy. The government is now launching the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to explore untapped oil and gas reserves in India’s maritime zones.

Bamboo-based ethanol plant to boost rural economy

Another key initiative unveiled during the visit was a bamboo-based ethanol plant, aimed at benefiting local farmers and tribal communities. “Under Congress, cutting bamboo could land you in jail. We removed that ban. Today, bamboo is creating livelihood opportunities,” Modi said, adding that the plant would bring in Rs 200 crore annually into the local economy.

PM expresses gratitude for Assam's support

Expressing gratitude for the support from Assam, Modi concluded, “Assam holds a special place in my heart. Today marks a new milestone in our journey towards a Viksit Assam, Viksit Bharat.”

