Mizoram development push: PM Modi's Rs 9,000 crore boost, rail link to Aizawl | 10-point fact sheet PM Modi's address in Mizoram highlighted a Rs 9,000 crore development push, with the historic inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang rail line and a vision to transform the Northeast into a key driver of India's growth.

Aizawl:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of key infrastructure and development projects in Mizoram worth over Rs 9,000 crore. While weather conditions prevented his physical presence in Aizawl, PM Modi addressed the people virtually from Lengpui Airport and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

A major highlight of the day was the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line, a long-awaited project worth Rs 8,070 crore, marking the first-ever railway connection to Mizoram's capital, Aizawl. PM Modi hailed the project as a historic milestone for the Northeast region and a symbol of inclusive development. Here's a quick cheat sheet of the most important announcements and highlights from PM Modi’s address in Mizoram:

Historic railway connectivity to Aizawl

PM Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang rail line, calling it a historic day for Mizoram. For the first time, Aizawl is now connected to the Indian Railways network, and Sairang will soon be linked to Delhi via the Rajdhani Express.

Massive engineering feat overcome in hilly terrain

The project included 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 88 minor bridges, built under challenging geographical conditions. PM praised the engineers and workers for making it a reality despite the odds.

Railway as a lifeline of transformation

PM Modi emphasised that this railway connection is not just transport infrastructure, but a 'lifeline of transformation' for Mizoram—boosting agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, transport, and employment.

Criticism of past vote-bank politics

He criticised previous governments for neglecting the Northeast due to vote-bank politics, saying regions with fewer seats were ignored. In contrast, his government brought the marginalised into the mainstream.

11 years of northeast-focused development

Highlighting his government’s consistent efforts, PM Modi listed achievements in the region: rural roads, highways, internet connectivity, electricity, LPG, and tap water. He added that Mizoram will benefit from the UDAN air connectivity scheme, with helicopter services launching soon.

Strategic importance under the Act East Policy

Mizoram plays a key role in India’s Act East Policy and Emerging Northeast Economic Corridor, with projects like the Kaladan Multimodal Transport and the Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah rail line set to connect Mizoram to the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia, boosting trade and tourism.

Empowering Yyouth and promoting startups

PM Modi spoke of the region’s talented youth, citing 11 existing A-Club residential schools and 6 more in the pipeline. He noted that 4,500 startups and 25 incubators are active in the Northeast, reflecting a growing innovation ecosystem.

Boosting sports culture and infrastructure

PM Modi praised Mizoram's sporting tradition, especially in football. Under Khelo India, the state is receiving modern sports infrastructure. The new National Sports Policy – Khelo India Khel Niti is expected to further empower youth and fuel the sports economy.

Support for local economy and GST reforms

PM encouraged the promotion of local products like Mizoram’s bamboo, organic ginger, turmeric, and bananas. He highlighted GST reforms—essentials that once had a 27% tax are now taxed at only 5%, reducing the cost of healthcare, cement, travel, hospitality, and more.

India's economic and strategic growth

Citing 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 of FY2025-26, PM Modi declared India as the fastest-growing major economy. He linked economic growth to national security, referencing Operation Sindoor, where Made in India weapons played a key role. He concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development and called Mizoram a crucial partner in building a developed India.

PM Modi's address in Mizoram combined infrastructure announcements with a broader vision of national unity, economic empowerment, and regional inclusion. The landmark railway inauguration is expected to redefine Mizoram’s connectivity and catalyse economic growth, while the government's continued focus on youth, startups, and strategic policy aims to transform the Northeast into a growth engine for the nation.