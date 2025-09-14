'Operation Sindoor' triumph attributed to blessings of Maa Kamakhya: PM Modi in Assam | Video PM Modi announced that on the first day of Navratri, just nine days from now, GST rates will be reduced significantly. He said the move will bring major relief to the people, as it will result in a sharp drop in the prices of cement, insurance, motorcycles, and cars.

Guwahati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Assam's Darrang, said his first visit to the state after the recently concluded 'Operation Sindoor' carried special significance. Calling the operation a “huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya”, he said visiting this sacred land during Janmashtami gave him a unique divine experience. He also recalled his Red Fort speech, where he invoked Chakradhari Shri Krishna, linking it to his vision of a future security policy symbolised by the Sudarshan Chakra.

Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

PM Modi expressed distress over the Congress’s comments on Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, emphasising that the nation holds the legendary singer in the highest regard. He reaffirmed that the BJP’s double-engine government remains committed to realising the dreams of Assam’s great sons like Hazarika. Modi had also taken part in events marking the iconic musician’s birth centenary during his Assam visit.

Modi added, "When the 'Namdaar' beats the 'Kamdaar' and if the 'Kamdaar' cries out in pain, they torture him even more, saying that you don't even have the right to cry. How can you cry being a 'Kamdaar' in front of the 'Namdaar'?... The people of the country, music lovers, art lovers, people who are giving their lives for the soul of India, should ask the Congress why they insulted Bhupen Da? Respecting the cultural heritage of Assam, preserving it, and the rapid development of Assam have been the priorities of the double-engine government...".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that development projects worth nearly Rs 6,500 crore have been launched in Assam, reaffirming the government’s focus on making the state a hub for connectivity and healthcare excellence. He stressed that these initiatives reflect the commitment of the double-engine government to building a Viksit Bharat. Highlighting the aspirations of the youth, he stated that for them, a developed India is both a dream and a mission. Modi added that the next phase of the 21st century belongs to the East and the North East, underscoring the region’s crucial role in shaping India’s future.

Congress backing Pakistan-groomed terrorists

PM Modi alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting the country's army, was backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan. Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district, he accused the grand old party of protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces. The prime minister asserted that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grab land and their conspiracy to change the demography.

"The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. It protects infiltrators and anti-national forces," the PM alleged, while addressing the public meeting.

He also claimed that the Congress ruled Assam for decades, but built "only three bridges" over the Brahmaputra river, while the BJP-led dispensation constructed six such structures in the last 10 years.

Healthcare revolution in Assam

Signalling a major leap in Assam’s healthcare sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 570 crore, including-

Darrang Medical College and Hospital

A nursing college

A General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) school

These facilities are expected to provide a strong healthcare framework and medical education opportunities for the state.

Infrastructure push worth thousands of crores

PM Modi emphasised Assam’s role as one of India’s fastest-growing states, unveiling massive infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores to boost connectivity and regional growth. Among these were-

Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge (2.9 km), costing Rs. 1,200 crore

Guwahati Ring Road (118.5 km), connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts with Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, costing Rs. 4,530 crore

Later in the day, he was scheduled to inaugurate-

A bamboo-based ethanol plant worth over Rs. 5,000 crore

A Rs. 7,230 crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat

Assam poised for growth

Highlighting India’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Modi assured that Assam, with ongoing development projects supported by the central and state governments, is on its way to becoming a key growth hub in the Northeast.

The Prime Minister’s remarks in Darrang blended his political vision, cultural homage, and development agenda, underscoring that the success of Operation Sindoor and his government’s push for healthcare and infrastructure symbolise Assam’s bright future.