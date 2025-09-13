Violence in Manipur great 'injustice' to our ancestors: Top quotes of PM Modi from his address in Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the violence in Manipur 'unfortunate', stressing that it is important to take the northeast state forward on the path of development. Inaugurating multiple projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, the Prime Minister also listed out the steps taken by his government for the development of Manipur, highlighting that the 21st century belongs to the northeast.
In his address, PM Modi also said that Manipur played a key role during Operation Sindoor, which India had launched following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He also paid tributes to Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham, who had lost his life during Operation Sindoor.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Imphal:
- The 21st Century belongs to the northeast. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. Before 2014, the development rate of Manipur was less than one per cent.
- Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development and we have to do it together.
- We have to take inspiration from Manipur's contribution in the freedom struggle of India and in the defence of India. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India's freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices.
- Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India in different parts of the country. Recently, the world has seen the power of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers wreaked such havoc that the Pakistani army started to panic. The valour of many brave sons and daughters of Manipur is also included in the success of India.
- I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. I had said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, the sports of India are also incomplete.
- Nepal is a friend of India, a close friend. We are connected by shared history, by faith, and are moving forward together. Today, on behalf of the countrymen, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Karki on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal.