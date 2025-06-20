Advertisement
Israel-Iran war: The conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its eighth day, with both sides continuing to exchange missile and drone attacks. On Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran, while Iran responded by firing missiles and drones at Israeli targets

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Israel's defence minister issued a stark warning to Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday, following a deadly missile strike that hit a major hospital in southern Israel and damaged residential areas near Tel Aviv, injuring at least 240 people.

As emergency teams evacuated patients from the burning hospital, Israeli warplanes launched fresh strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Defence Minister Israel Katz held Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei personally responsible for the attack and declared that the Israeli military had been given clear orders. “To accomplish our objectives, this man must not be allowed to remain in power,” Katz said.

In Washington, the White House stated that President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether the United States will join Israel’s military efforts against Iran’s armed forces and nuclear facilities. The statement indicated that Trump still sees the possibility of resolving tensions through diplomacy.

"Given that there’s a significant chance for negotiations with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether to intervene within the next two weeks," said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, reading from Trump’s prepared remarks.

Trump is reportedly considering a strike on Iran's heavily fortified Fordo uranium enrichment site, which lies deep beneath a mountain and is believed to be impervious to all but the most powerful American “bunker-buster” bombs.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Australia closes embassy in Tehran

    Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and ordered its diplomats and their families to leave Iran, citing the worsening security situation.

    In a statement on Friday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that while embassy staff are being withdrawn, Australia’s ambassador to Iran will remain in the region to support the country’s response to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israel warns Iran’s supreme leader after hospital strike as US weighs response

    Israel’s defence minister issued a direct threat to Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday, after Iranian missile strikes hit a major hospital in southern Israel and damaged residential buildings near Tel Aviv, injuring at least 240 people.

    As emergency teams evacuated patients from the burning hospital, Israeli fighter jets carried out fresh airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

    Defence Minister Israel Katz blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the assault and said the Israeli military had been given clear orders. “The military has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist,” Katz said.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israel issues evacuation warning for northern Iranian village

    The Israeli military has issued an evacuation notice for residents in the industrial zone of Kalash Taleshan, a village in northern Iran.

    In a statement, the military warned that it would target what it described as military infrastructure in the area.

    “Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” the warning read, urging civilians to leave immediately.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran threatens legal action against IAEA chief over silence on Israeli attacks

    Iran's atomic energy chief has threatened legal action against Rafael Grossi, head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing him of remaining silent during Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

    In a letter published by Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Mohammad Eslami criticised Grossi’s "inaction" and signalled that legal steps against the IAEA leadership were being considered.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israeli military says two Iranian UAVs intercepted near Dead Sea**

    The Israeli Defence Forces reported that its air force intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran early Thursday morning.

    “Following the sirens that sounded between 3:09 and 3:13 in the Dead Sea area due to a hostile aircraft infiltration, two UAVs launched from Iran were intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were activated in accordance with standard protocol,” the IDF said in a statement.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Jun 20, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    UK foreign minister warns against regional escalation after Washington talks**

    Following meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy stressed the urgency of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

    “We are determined that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon,” Lammy said. “A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution. Now is the time to put a stop to the grave scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that would benefit no one.”

