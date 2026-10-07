Bhutan PM calls PM Modi an 'avatar of Vishnu', links his leadership to enduring spirit of 'Kalki'

Thimphu:

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his 25 years in government, recalling a 2019 meeting in which he described the Indian leader as an "avatar of Vishnu" and his "elder brother". Tobgay said that while he initially wondered whether the comparison had gone too far, his subsequent assessment of Modi's political journey strengthened his belief in the remarks. Tobgay shared the recollection on social media on Wednesday as Narendra Modi completed 25 years in public office. He recalled meeting PM Modi in New Delhi on July 27, 2019, when he was out of government and was not a member of Bhutan’s Parliament. His party had lost the country's elections around 10 months earlier.

According to Tobgay, Modi had treated him with the warmth and affection of an elder brother towards a younger sibling. "I told him (Modi) he would always be my elder brother," he wrote. He then recalled making the more striking comparison during the same interaction. "I saw him as an avatar of Vishnu," Tobgay said he told Modi, explaining that enlightened rulers in the region have historically been viewed through such spiritual and cultural ideas.

Why Tobgay compared Modi with an avatar of Vishnu

Tobgay said he later reflected on whether his description of Modi had been excessive. However, he said Modi's record in public office eventually convinced him that the comparison represented his genuine view of the prime minister's approach to leadership and governance. The Bhutanese leader highlighted Modi's more than 12-year tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, saying the state became a reference point for development, infrastructure, investment and execution during that period.

Tobgay then drew a link between Modi's Gujarat years and his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister. He pointed to areas including manufacturing, foreign investment, financial inclusion, sanitation, technology and infrastructure as examples of the approach being pursued at the national level.

He also praised Modi's personal approach to work, describing him as disciplined, energetic and exceptionally hard-working. But Tobgay said he considers Modi's larger contribution to be the sense of confidence he has helped create among Indians about their country and its future. "He awakened in Indians a powerful belief in themselves and in their country," Tobgay said.

Tobgay links Modi's leadership with Bhutanese Buddhist tradition

The Bhutanese Prime Minister's post also went beyond Hindu references and connected his description of enlightened leadership with Bhutan’s Buddhist traditions. Tobgay referred to Rigsum Gonpo, the trinity of Bodhisattvas revered in Bhutanese Buddhism. Manjushri is associated with wisdom, Avalokiteshvara with compassion and Vajrapani with courage. According to Tobgay, these three qualities together provide a framework for understanding enlightened leadership when combined with selfless service.

His reference to an "avatar of Vishnu" should also be viewed in this broader context. In Hindu tradition, avatars of Vishnu are associated with the preservation of dharma. Kalki, traditionally regarded as the future avatar of Vishnu, is believed to appear at the end of the Kali Yuga to restore dharma. However, Tobgay's post primarily used the "avatar of Vishnu" comparison to describe what he sees as qualities of enlightened leadership, rather than specifically identifying Modi with the traditional Kalki belief.

Why Tobgay highlighted Modi's Viksit Bharat vision

Tobgay said PM Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat", is among the clearest expressions of the qualities he associates with enlightened leadership. The goal is to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence. Tobgay said the importance of the vision lies not only in establishing a long-term national target but also in encouraging citizens to play an active role in achieving it.

He referred to PM Modi's "Sabka Prayas" approach, saying the idea goes beyond asking people to simply support the development mission and instead seeks their participation in it. "Viksit Bharat is not about one leader or one electoral cycle. It is about this generation and those yet to come," Tobgay wrote.

Wisdom, compassion and courage behind the 2047 goal

Tobgay further linked the Viksit Bharat vision with the three qualities represented by Rigsum Gonpo. He described the 2047 target as an example of vision and wisdom, while the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians for a stronger and more prosperous nation represented compassion. Courage, he said, would be required to turn that vision into reality.

"Building human capital, attracting investment, modernising infrastructure and, above all, improving governance require difficult choices and sustained execution," Tobgay wrote. He concluded that setting a vision is relatively easy, but transforming an entire country requires sustained effort over a long period.

Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public office

It is to be noted here that Narendra Modi entered public office on October 7, 2001, when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He remained in that position for more than 12 years before moving to the national stage and taking the oath as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.

He returned as Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha election and began his third consecutive term in 2024. With that political journey, Modi has now completed 25 years in executive office at the state and national levels. The milestone has prompted messages of congratulations from leaders and political figures, with Modi's tenure being discussed in the context of India’s development, governance and changing global profile.

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