Trump admin proposes $70,000 fee for foreign students seeking US jobs in major immigration crackdown

Washington:

President Donald Trump-led US administration has proposed a steep new fee of USD 70,000 for international students seeking to work in the United States, in the latest move aimed at tightening rules around foreign student enrolment and employment. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a rule under which educational institutions would have to pay the fee for every international student entering the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme. The programme allows eligible foreign students to gain work experience in jobs connected to their academic field while studying or after completing their education in the US.

Schools could pay $70,000 for initial OPT applications

Under the proposed changes, colleges and universities would be required to pay USD 70,000 when an international student makes an initial application for OPT. A renewal would carry a separate fee of USD 30,000.

International students are generally allowed to work for up to one year after completing their studies under the programme. Students graduating in certain science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can qualify for an additional two years of work authorisation.

The proposed fee structure could significantly increase the cost for American institutions that enrol large numbers of international students, particularly universities that rely on overseas enrolment as an important source of tuition revenue.

Tech industry and STEM employers could also feel impact

The proposed changes could also affect US technology companies and other industries that employ international graduates in specialised technical positions. The OPT programme has long provided international students with an opportunity to gain practical experience in their areas of study. It has also helped employers recruit workers in fields where there are shortages, particularly in STEM sectors. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, an association representing international education, said the programme helps international students gain hands-on experience while addressing workforce requirements in high-demand fields. "Driving away the talents, perspectives, and aspirations of international students will only hurt American innovation, economic growth, workforce development, and global leadership," Aw said in a written statement.

DHS cites fraud and abuse concerns

The Department of Homeland Security has defended the proposed fee as a measure to address what it described as fraud and abuse within the student visa system. DHS characterised the programme as a "pipeline for cheap foreign labour", signalling the administration's broader concerns about the use of foreign workers in the US labour market. However, the proposal is not yet final. The public has 60 days to submit comments before DHS can consider finalising the rule and bringing it into effect. The proposal could also face legal challenges from higher education organisations and business groups, potentially delaying its implementation.

Trump administration's broader crackdown on international students

The proposed OPT fee is part of a wider series of measures taken by the Trump administration targeting immigration and changes to the US higher education system. Last year, the administration began terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, with many facing detention and deportation. The administration also finalised a rule this summer that sought to restrict international students from remaining in the US for more than four years without approval from the federal government.

That proposal faced strong opposition from higher education leaders, who argued that it would create additional administrative pressure on universities and students. They also pointed out that several academic programmes are structured to take more than four years to complete. A federal court subsequently blocked the rule from taking effect in September.

What the proposed $70,000 fee means for students

If implemented, the proposed fee would technically be paid by educational institutions rather than directly by international students. However, the scale of the proposed charge could have wider consequences for universities, employers and foreign students seeking to study and gain professional experience in the US. The proposal now enters a public comment period, meaning its final form and implementation will depend on the administration's next steps and any potential legal challenges.

(With inputs from AP)

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