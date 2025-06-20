1,000 Indian students to return home as Iran opens airspace for Delhi flight: Report The Iranian airspace is closed to most international flights amid ongoing missile exchanges and drone attacks between Israeli and Iranian forces. In the meantime, India has been granted an exclusive corridor to carry out the evacuation of its students from the war-torn country.

Tehran:

In a significant development, Iran on Friday opened its otherwise closed airspace exclusively for India to facilitate the return of the stranded students. At least 1,000 Indian students stranded in various Iranian cities are expected to land in Delhi in the next two days as part of the government's emergency evacuation programme, Operation Sindhu.

While the first flight is expected to land at 11:00 PM IST tonight, the other second and third flights are scheduled for Saturday, one in the morning and another in the evening.

It should be noted that the Iranian airspace is closed to most international flights amid ongoing missile exchanges and drone attacks between Israeli and Iranian forces. In the meantime, India has been granted an exclusive corridor to carry out the evacuation of its students from the war-torn country.

The first flight is expected to land at 11 PM on Friday and the second and third flights on Saturday; one in the morning and another in the evening, media reports stated.