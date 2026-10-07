Donald Trump reacts to France protests, says 'This is about Islam wanting to take over'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing protests in France, rejecting the view that the unrest is primarily about education and school conditions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked the demonstrations to what he described as "out of control mass migration" and alleged that the protests were connected to Islam.

"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" Trump wrote. Trump did not elaborate on the claim or provide evidence linking the student-led protests to Islam or migration. French students have been protesting over issues including school funding, teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and poor infrastructure, and no link between the movement and religious or identity-based demands has been established.

Trump dismisses education concerns

(Image Source : TRUTHSOCIAL/REALDONALDTRUMP)Trump weighs in on France student protests, links unrest to Islam and mass migration.

Trump's comments came after more than 2.5 lakh people took part in demonstrations across France on Tuesday, according to French authorities. The protests began with high school students and later drew support from teachers, parents and other sections of society. While the demonstrations have largely centred on education-related grievances, some gatherings have witnessed clashes with police. Tear gas was used in Paris, and French authorities reported hundreds of arrests. The violence appears to have been one reason the protests drew wider international attention. Trump, however, framed the unrest through the lens of immigration and religious influence rather than the demands being raised by students.

Why are students protesting in France?

The protests began in the Paris region in September, initially involving high school students and teachers who were demanding better resources and staff. The movement has since spread across France, with students blocking school entrances and calling attention to what they describe as deteriorating conditions in public schools.

At the centre of the protests are complaints about teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, outdated school buildings and heavy timetables. Students have also highlighted schools that lack basic facilities, while some buildings have struggled with extreme heat because of poor insulation and inadequate cooling.

The demonstrations have now expanded beyond school students. Teachers, parents, trade unions and university students have joined marches and blockades, turning what began as a localised school protest into a nationwide movement. On Tuesday, October 6, France's Interior Ministry estimated that 266,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country, including around 56,000 in Paris.

(With inputs from AP)

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