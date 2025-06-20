Israel-Iran War: Trump sets 2-week deadline for decision, foreigners evacuated as conflict spirals | Updates Trump is reportedly considering a strike on Iran's heavily fortified Fordo uranium enrichment facility, a site buried deep beneath a mountain and believed to be impenetrable except by the US military's advanced bunker-buster bombs.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will launch a direct military attack on Iran, citing a "substantial chance" for renewed negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. The announcement, delivered by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, follows a week of escalating violence between Iran and Israel.

Trump is reportedly considering a strike on Iran's heavily fortified Fordo uranium enrichment facility, a site buried deep beneath a mountain and believed to be impenetrable except by the US military's advanced bunker-buster bombs.

Tensions mount following hospital strike in Israel

Earlier Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This came after Iranian missiles struck a major hospital in southern Israel and hit residential buildings near Tel Aviv, injuring at least 240 people.

"Israel’s military has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist," Katz stated, signaling an intensification of hostilities.

In response to the missile strikes, Israeli warplanes launched another wave of attacks against Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Israel, which has long sought to hamper Iran’s nuclear ambitions, has previously targeted Iranian nuclear scientists. Now, the open conflict has expanded to include academic institutions.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1935637327549751714

Weizmann Institute hit, scientific community shaken

One of Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes hit the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, a prominent research center known for its advancements in life sciences and physics. Although no fatalities were reported, the attack caused extensive damage to multiple laboratories, effectively wiping out years of scientific work.

"It’s a moral victory" for Iran, said Oren Schuldiner, a professor in molecular cell biology and neuroscience, whose lab was among those destroyed. "They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel."

Mass evacuations amid widening conflict

Governments around the world are racing to evacuate their citizens from the Middle East as the conflict disrupts commercial aviation and closes regional airspace. Countries are utilizing all means including air, land, and sea to remove their nationals from Israel and Iran.

India Evacuates Nationals From Iran

India has successfully evacuated 110 students from northern Iran to Yerevan, Armenia by road. The students were subsequently flown out on a special flight on June 18. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the embassy in Tehran is actively working to relocate Indian citizens from high-risk areas to safer zones before arranging evacuations.

The situation remains fluid as international leaders weigh further action and the prospect of broader conflict looms.