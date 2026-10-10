Trump fumes over 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, calls it 'disgraceful and embarrassing decision'

US President Donald Trump was left disappointed once again after the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Indian-origin South African lawyer Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay and underlined once again that he deserved the award as he has resolved eight conflicts worldwide.

Speaking at a rally in Syracuse on Friday (local time), the 80-year-old Republican leader also reiterated his claim that he resolved 2025 India-Pakistan military conflict and stopped a nuclear conflict between the two nations, saving nearly 50 million lives.

Taking a swipe at the Norwegian Nobel Committee that presents the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump said this year's award was given to a person about whom no one has ever heard of; though, he congratulated Pillay.

"The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel peace prize, but didn't. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway, and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Trump said.

"The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation. We will not forget, Norway, that you didn't give this prize," he added.

Trump lists conflicts he solved

Trump also listed the conflicts he resolved and also claimed he was on verge of resolve the Russia-Ukraine and Iran wars.

"We will not forget Norway, that you didn't give this prize with the greatest record in history - eight wars, we should have had 8 Nobel Prizes for each war- but that you didn't give the Nobel Prize for Peace to the United States of America," he said. "Additionally, I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and blowing up the entire Middle East and ultimately far beyond the Middle East, including Europe, perhaps the US and I saved more lives than anyone in history."

4 US Presidents received Nobel Peace Prize

Till now, only US Presidents have received the prestigious award: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. Obama had received the Nobel Peace Prize in his first year in office in 2009. However, Trump has often argued that the former president received the prize "for doing nothing".

Coming to the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, it was given to Pillay, who is a human rights lawyer based in South Africa. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Pillay received the prize for her efforts to "promote peace and international law".

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