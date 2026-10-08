'Indian Cinema lost one of its fiercest': Nation mourns Nana Patekar's demise

New Delhi:

India is morning the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar who passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a "severe cardiac arrest" at his residence in Goa. Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA in a post on X reacted, "the news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who was socially aware and conscious, due to a heart attack is extremely shocking and heart-numbing. With his passing, the Indian film industry has lost a sensitive, impactful, and multifaceted artist.

Through countless films like *Parinda*, *Krantiveer*, *Prahaar*, *Khamoshi*, *Agnisakshi*, *Natsamrat*, *Welcome*, and others, he left an indelible mark with his powerful performances. Alongside his on-screen acting, his social work through the *Naam Foundation* for farmers, drought-affected people, and rural communities bears witness to his sensitive soul. My heartfelt tribute to this great artist who reigned over millions of hearts through art and upheld social responsibility."

Nation mourns death of Veteran actor, Nana Patekar

Mourning his death, actor Riteish Deshmukh said, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people.

I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire.

My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory."

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari - "Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji.

Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach.

Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul.

Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar - "The news of the passing of Nana Patekar, the multilingual actor, Padma Shri awardee, and exceptional artist, has brought immense sorrow. Through his diverse and captivating performances, he had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and he had also acted in the Kannada film ‘Yaksha.’ His departure is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema. May his soul find peace. I pray that his family, relatives, and fans find the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti."

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan - "⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari - "the news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar from the Indian film world is extremely shocking and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to him. Nana and I shared very close and friendly relations. Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry. The work he did in the rural areas of Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and watershed management through the 'Naam Foundation' is noteworthy and significant. The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families. Nana was not only an excellent artist-actor but also a personality sensitive towards society. May God grant peace to the departed soul."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath - "The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Through his exceptional acting, he enriched Indian cinema and also expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow."

What doctor said?

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar died at around 5:20 am. Despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), doctors were unable to revive him. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr Salkar said.

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Legendary actor no more; India pays tribute

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