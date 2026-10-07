Former Serbian President praises PM Modi's 25 years in govt, says 'India is important on global stage'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed 25 years of public service as an elected representative. On this occasion, he received congratulations and best wishes from leaders across the country and the world. Meanwhile, a video of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić praising PM Modi has gone viral. Praising PM Modi, former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, "He has taken India to great heights. If India is important on the global stage today, it is because of PM Modi. He has done great things."

In the meantime, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, while congratulating PM Modi, praised his political leadership and contributions to India's development. She said that PM Modi has provided effective leadership as head of government since 2001 and has played a key role in enhancing India's international standing. She expressed his commitment to furthering India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay describes PM Modi ‘an incarnation of Lord Vishnu’

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay described PM Modi as "an incarnation of Lord Vishnu." He recalled meeting PM Modi as a private citizen in New Delhi in 2019. Tobgay said that PM Modi has strengthened the confidence, pride, and ambition of Indians in their country.

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos wishes PM Modi 'continued success'

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos wished PM Modi continued success. He said that PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to leading the world's largest democracy has been centred on good governance, innovation, technology, and infrastructure development.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever congratulates PM Modi

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever congratulated PM Modi on completing 25 years of public service. He expressed his desire to further deepen the strong partnership between the two countries.

Nepal's PM Balendra Shah extends best wishes to PM Modi

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 25 years of dedicated public service. He wished PM Modi and his government continued success and prosperity in the years to come.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praises PM Modi's visionary leadership

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that 25 years of continuous leadership in a democracy is a rare achievement. He commended PM Modi's visionary leadership and commitment to development and expressed confidence that India-Nigeria relations will continue to grow stronger.

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'Tireless work, remarkable resolve': Political leaders congratulate PM Modi for 25 years in public service