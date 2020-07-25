Saturday, July 25, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2020 8:02 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 15.3 million, including more than 630,000 fatalities. More than 9,348,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 25

  • Jul 25, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons for kids

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga lessons and tips for improving the health of kids | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 25, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for inauguration of construction of Lord Ram's temple

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for inauguration of the construction of Lord Ram's temple.

  • Jul 25, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 15.9 million, death toll crosses 6.42 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 15.9 million, including more than 642,000 fatalities. More than 9,723,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 4,248,327
    Brazil 2,348,200
    India 1,337,022
    Russia 800,849
    South Africa 421,996
    Mexico 378,285

