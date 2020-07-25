Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Political Crisis: Action shifts to SC, Gehlot parades MLAs in show of force | LIVE

The situation in Rajasthan politics' ongoing crisis moved at a fast pace on Friday after the High Court decided to rule in favour of rebel Congress MLA and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paraded his MLAs at the Raj Bhawan asking Governor Kalraj Mishra to call for an immediate assembly session where team Gehlot could put to rest any speculation of them not having a majority in the house. The Governor has been less than keen on calling the assembly session, and he cited the coronavirus reasons for not asking MLAs to gather for an assembly session, which 'can wait for some time'.

To this, the Chief Minister responded by accusing the Guv of being put under pressure from up top. He called for the Guv to act independently and free from any external pressure. Gehlot also said that the Governor's actions may lead to the public of Rajasthan 'gherao the Raj Bhawan', and in which case the Rajasthan government will not be able to guarantee the security of the Governor. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you the live updates from Rajasthan.

Live Updates

08:16 AM: Ashok Gehlot cabinet is likely to forward a note to the Governor today giving the answers to the 6 queries raised by the Governor, including why an assembly session is required when the country is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

