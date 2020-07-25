MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : FILE MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tests COVID-19 positive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for coronavirus. Chouhan informed the public about his health condition via a series of tweets. He announced that he would continue to review the COVID-19 situation in the state via video conferencing. "I was having symptoms, after the test my report came back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. My close contacts move to Quarantine," Chouhan tweeted.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

In his absence, State Home Minister Dr Narottam Misra, Urban Development Minister Bhuppendra Singh, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Dr PR Choudhary will be taking charge of the situation on ground.

