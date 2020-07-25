COVID-19 cases in India surge past 13 lakh; death toll stands at 31,358

Saturday, July 25, 2020
     
India's coronavirus case tally has surged past 13 lakh as 48,916 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 

New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2020 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI FILE

India's coronavirus case tally has surged past 13 lakh as 48,916 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 13,36,861. As many as 757 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,358. 

India currently has 4,56,071 cases of coronavirus while 8,49,432 people have recovered. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 85 174 0 259
Andhra Pradesh 39990 39935 933 80858
Arunachal Pradesh 661 392 3 1056
Assam 8084 21761 76 29921
Bihar 11363 22343 220 33926
Chandigarh 275 535 13 823
Chhattisgarh 2128 4567 36 6731
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 512 2 815
Delhi 13681 110931 3777 128389
Goa 1646 2865 29 4540
Gujarat 12418 38849 2278 53545
Haryana 6420 22953 382 29755
Himachal Pradesh 798 1145 11 1954
Jammu and Kashmir 7269 9217 296 16782
Jharkhand 4116 3307 70 7493
Karnataka 52799 31347 1724 85870
Kerala 9379 7562 54 16995
Ladakh 209 1035 2 1246
Madhya Pradesh 7553 17866 791 26210
Maharashtra 144018 199967 13132 357117
Manipur 655 1491 0 2146
Meghalaya 496 87 5 588
Mizoram 178 183 0 361
Nagaland 701 537 1 1239
Odisha 7372 15201 120 22693
Puducherry 997 1483 35 2515
Punjab 3838 8096 282 12216
Rajasthan 9029 24547 602 34178
Sikkim 335 142 0 477
Tamil Nadu 53132 143297 3320 199749
Telangana 11677 40334 455 52466
Tripura 1617 2131 11 3759
Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445
Uttar Pradesh 21711 37712 1348 60771
West Bengal 19154 33529 1290 53973
Total# 456071 849432 31358 1336861

