Image Source : PTI FILE COVID-19 cases in India surge past 13 lakh; death toll stands at 31,358

India's coronavirus case tally has surged past 13 lakh as 48,916 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 13,36,861. As many as 757 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,358.

India currently has 4,56,071 cases of coronavirus while 8,49,432 people have recovered.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 85 174 0 259 Andhra Pradesh 39990 39935 933 80858 Arunachal Pradesh 661 392 3 1056 Assam 8084 21761 76 29921 Bihar 11363 22343 220 33926 Chandigarh 275 535 13 823 Chhattisgarh 2128 4567 36 6731 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 512 2 815 Delhi 13681 110931 3777 128389 Goa 1646 2865 29 4540 Gujarat 12418 38849 2278 53545 Haryana 6420 22953 382 29755 Himachal Pradesh 798 1145 11 1954 Jammu and Kashmir 7269 9217 296 16782 Jharkhand 4116 3307 70 7493 Karnataka 52799 31347 1724 85870 Kerala 9379 7562 54 16995 Ladakh 209 1035 2 1246 Madhya Pradesh 7553 17866 791 26210 Maharashtra 144018 199967 13132 357117 Manipur 655 1491 0 2146 Meghalaya 496 87 5 588 Mizoram 178 183 0 361 Nagaland 701 537 1 1239 Odisha 7372 15201 120 22693 Puducherry 997 1483 35 2515 Punjab 3838 8096 282 12216 Rajasthan 9029 24547 602 34178 Sikkim 335 142 0 477 Tamil Nadu 53132 143297 3320 199749 Telangana 11677 40334 455 52466 Tripura 1617 2131 11 3759 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 Uttar Pradesh 21711 37712 1348 60771 West Bengal 19154 33529 1290 53973 Total# 456071 849432 31358 1336861

