COVID-19 cases in India surge past 13 lakh; death toll stands at 31,358

India's coronavirus case tally has surged past 13 lakh as 48,916 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per latest figures issued by the Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 13,36,861. As many as 757 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 31,358.
India currently has 4,56,071 cases of coronavirus while 8,49,432 people have recovered.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|85
|174
|0
|259
|Andhra Pradesh
|39990
|39935
|933
|80858
|Arunachal Pradesh
|661
|392
|3
|1056
|Assam
|8084
|21761
|76
|29921
|Bihar
|11363
|22343
|220
|33926
|Chandigarh
|275
|535
|13
|823
|Chhattisgarh
|2128
|4567
|36
|6731
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|512
|2
|815
|Delhi
|13681
|110931
|3777
|128389
|Goa
|1646
|2865
|29
|4540
|Gujarat
|12418
|38849
|2278
|53545
|Haryana
|6420
|22953
|382
|29755
|Himachal Pradesh
|798
|1145
|11
|1954
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7269
|9217
|296
|16782
|Jharkhand
|4116
|3307
|70
|7493
|Karnataka
|52799
|31347
|1724
|85870
|Kerala
|9379
|7562
|54
|16995
|Ladakh
|209
|1035
|2
|1246
|Madhya Pradesh
|7553
|17866
|791
|26210
|Maharashtra
|144018
|199967
|13132
|357117
|Manipur
|655
|1491
|0
|2146
|Meghalaya
|496
|87
|5
|588
|Mizoram
|178
|183
|0
|361
|Nagaland
|701
|537
|1
|1239
|Odisha
|7372
|15201
|120
|22693
|Puducherry
|997
|1483
|35
|2515
|Punjab
|3838
|8096
|282
|12216
|Rajasthan
|9029
|24547
|602
|34178
|Sikkim
|335
|142
|0
|477
|Tamil Nadu
|53132
|143297
|3320
|199749
|Telangana
|11677
|40334
|455
|52466
|Tripura
|1617
|2131
|11
|3759
|Uttarakhand
|1986
|3399
|60
|5445
|Uttar Pradesh
|21711
|37712
|1348
|60771
|West Bengal
|19154
|33529
|1290
|53973
|Total#
|456071
|849432
|31358
|1336861