Delhi continues downward COVID-19 trend; number of hospitalised patients drop to 4,878

Delhi's coronavirus situation is improving by the day. In what might be a ray of hope not just for the national capital but the whole nation, the hospitalized patients in Delhi have dropped to 4,878. This is a drastic drop from a month or so ago when Delhi was starring at a grim situation and shortage of beds for coronavirus patients.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has managed to curb the spread of the virus and that has reflected in the daily numbers that are issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per latest figures, Delhi's active COVID-19 cases stand at 13,681. While Delhi has had about 1.28 lakh coronavirus cases, 1.1 lakh of them have recovered. This counts for an impressive recovery rate of 86.4 per cent.

Delhi government has ramped up testing by several times after the initial data predicted over 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July.

Delhi COVID-19 prediction pulled back by 76%

Delhi government, in early June, had predicted that with the current rate of spread, by the end of July the national capital would have about 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases. Today, with 6 weeks to go for the end of July, it is safe to say that Delhi is looking much better. Current calculation shows that with 1.28 lakh cases, Delhi has had approximately 76 per cent lesser COVID-19 cases by the end of July than initially predicted.

This could be credited partly to the pro-active testing and contact tracing infrastructure created by the Delhi government in collaboration with the Centre as well as to the residents of Delhi, who have made it a point to be vigilant and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Active COVID-19 cases fall by 49% this month

On July 23, Delhi had registered almost 4,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest ever. Eversince then, the cases have constantly been on a downward trend. This has led to a constant drop in active cases. The active case have dropped by 49.34 per cent from 27,007 to 13,681.

