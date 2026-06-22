Andy Burnham frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer as next British Prime Minister: Who is he?

New Delhi:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced that he will step down as both Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party, bringing an end to a turbulent period marked by growing dissatisfaction within his own party. The 63-year-old said he would continue in office until Labour elects a new leader in the coming weeks, with the transition expected to be completed by September. In a statement from Downing Street, Starmer pledged his "full and unequivocal support" to whoever succeeds him, saying he wants to ensure a smooth and orderly transfer of power.

Emotional address from Downing Street

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, an emotional Starmer acknowledged that support within his parliamentary party had eroded. "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," Starmer said. "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party." His announcement follows months of political pressure and declining approval ratings, despite having secured a historic election victory less than two years ago.

Andy Burnham emerges as leading contender

Attention has now shifted to who will take over Britain's top political job. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and one of the most recognisable figures in the Labour Party, has quickly emerged as the leading contender. Burnham returned to the House of Commons on Monday after winning a key by-election last week and confirmed his intention to seek the party leadership. "I will put myself forward as part of this process," he said in a post on social media. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, another influential Labour figure who had been viewed as a potential challenger, announced his support for Burnham. His backing has strengthened speculation that Burnham could secure the leadership without a lengthy internal contest.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Political observers have long viewed Burnham as Starmer's most significant rival within Labour. The divide stems largely from their differing political approaches. Burnham is widely seen as representing Labour's traditional centre-left values, while Starmer attempted to move the party closer to the political centre in an effort to counter the rise of Reform UK. Critics within Labour argue that strategy failed to deliver the desired results and contributed to growing unrest among party members.

The Greater Manchester Mayor has built a strong political identity around advocating for northern England, earning him the nickname "King of the North", a reference to the popular Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. Since 2017, Burnham has secured victories in three mayoral elections, reinforcing his influence within the party.

From landslide victory to mounting challenges

Starmer's resignation marks a dramatic reversal for a leader who led Labour to a landslide general election victory in July 2024. At the time, the party secured a commanding parliamentary majority of 174 seats, ending years of Conservative rule.

Reflecting on his tenure, Starmer said he inherited a Labour Party that was "politically, financially, and morally bankrupt" and argued that he successfully rebuilt it into a winning political force. However, his popularity declined sharply in recent months as several controversial decisions drew criticism from both political opponents and sections of his own party.

One of the most damaging controversies surrounding his government was the appointment of former Labour heavyweight Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the United States despite concerns over his past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The issue triggered significant political backlash and added to pressure on Starmer's leadership.

Britain prepares for another leadership transition

Starmer's departure means the United Kingdom is once again preparing for a change at the top. The country is now set to get its seventh Prime Minister in just a decade, extending a period of political instability that began during the later years of Conservative rule. Experts believe the coming weeks will be closely watched as Labour works to select a new leader capable of uniting the party and preparing it for the next general election.

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