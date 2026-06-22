Why did Keir Starmer resign after just two years? Inside Britain's latest leadership upheaval

London:

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party, less than two years after leading Labour to a landslide general election victory in 2024. The announcement came after months of growing political pressure and declining support within his own party. In his resignation statement, Starmer acknowledged that many Labour Party MPs no longer believed he was the 'best person' to lead the party into the next general election. He stated that he had listened to those concerns and accepted their verdict.

Starmer's resignation means the UK is now on the hunt for its seventh prime minister in 10 years, following rapid leadership changes during the previous Tory government.

Why did Keir Starmer resign?

The major reason behind Starmer's resignation is due to the lack of confidence expressed by Labour Party MPs and senior ministers in him leading the Labour Party into the next general election.

Starmer admitted that his own people lost confidence in his ability to lead. Several Labour Party MPs, aides, and ministers publicly articulated their discontent with Starmer's leadership. Some of these individuals also resigned and called for Starmer's resignation as well.

Additionally, the Labour Party also performed badly in the 2026 local elections, losing seats and control of important councils. The results triggered widespread calls for a change in leadership.

Opinion polls showed falling approval ratings for both Starmer and the Labour government, raising concerns about Labour's chances in future elections.

The biggest damage to Starmer's premiership was the appointment of former Labour Party grandee Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite his known links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson's appointment contributed to political difficulties and increased pressure on the prime minister. Critics argued that the government lacked a clear direction and had failed to deliver on important promises. Policy reversals damaged confidence in his leadership.

To add, growing support for opposing parties such as Reform UK weakened Labour's position and increased concerns that Starmer could not maintain the party's electoral success.

Reports indicated that senior ministers urged Starmer to set a timetable for his departure, making his position increasingly difficult to maintain.

What will follow now?

Following Starmer’s resignation, the Labour Party will begin a leadership contest to select a new leader. During this period, Starmer will continue serving as ‘caretaker’ prime minister to ensure stability in government.

Several senior Labour figures are expected to be considered as potential successors, with Andy Burnham widely viewed as an early frontrunner. The new leader will automatically become prime minister because Labour still holds a parliamentary majority.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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