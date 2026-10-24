Air India, Air India Express cancel flights to Riyadh and Dammam till Nov 7 amid regional tension

Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31.

IndiGo and Akasa Air cancel services to Saudi

Apart from this, IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region and attacks at airports in the Gulf country. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," Air India said in a post on X.

The airline said passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Earlier, the two airlines cancelled their services to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

IndiGo cancels flights to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah

IndiGo on Saturday said that after a careful assessment, flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will also remain cancelled till October 31. On Friday, the airline announced cancelling services to Riyadh till October 31, while for the other three cities, the cancellation of flights was till October 27. Akasa Air, on Friday, said it extended the suspension of flights connecting Riyadh till November 30 and to Jeddah till November 10.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings, Air India said.

To accommodate travellers impacted by the flight disruptions, Air India is permitting a one-time complimentary date change for bookings made on or before October 24. Passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November, they "may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026."

Airlines issue advisory for passengers

On the other hand, those travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October, the airline said, "may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026." Air India Express passengers are being offered expanded alternative routing across both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

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