France protests flare up again: Nearly 1,000 arrested as clashes erupt across country | 10 points

Paris:

Fresh protests swept across France on Saturday, October 24, as demonstrators returned to the streets over rising living costs, education funding and inequality. Clashes erupted in Paris and several other cities, prompting police to fire tear gas and deploy water cannons as authorities attempted to prevent a repeat of the violence witnessed a week earlier.

French police arrested nearly 1,000 people during the latest demonstrations, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said. The government had deployed 70,000 security personnel nationwide as President Emmanuel Macron faced mounting pressure to restore order ahead of the presidential election scheduled in six months. Here are 10 key points on the latest developments.

France protests: 10 key developments

1. Fresh protests erupt across France

Hundreds of demonstrations took place across France on Saturday, with people taking to the streets over the rising cost of living and concerns about education funding. The movement, which began with student protests over school conditions, has expanded into a broader expression of public anger against the government.

2. Nearly 1,000 people arrested

French police arrested nearly 1,000 people during the demonstrations, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. He said officers faced what he described as an "extremely elevated level of violence" from black-clad groups he identified as ultra-left extremists.

3. Government deploys 70,000 security personnel

Authorities deployed around 70,000 police officers and other security personnel across the country to prevent a repeat of the previous weekend's violence. The deployment included reinforced police units, helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons. The security operation followed criticism of the authorities' handling of the earlier demonstrations, which saw public buildings vandalised, shops looted and widespread clashes.

4. Protest turnout varies between official and union estimates

The Interior Ministry estimated that around 410,000 people participated in Saturday's demonstrations nationwide. The CGT trade union, however, put the turnout at approximately 800,000. In Paris, the main march drew between 110,000 and 250,000 people, depending on the estimate cited.

5. Tear gas fired in Paris and other cities

Riot police used tear gas against demonstrators in Paris and several other cities, including Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes. In Paris, the main march passed off largely peacefully before clashes broke out as crowds dispersed. Police charged protesters and used tear gas and batons during the confrontations.

6. Two people seriously injured

Nunez said two people were seriously injured during Saturday's protests. One was a man in Toulouse who reportedly had several fingers blown off, while the other person was injured in Clermont-Ferrand. The minister did not provide further details about the second case.

7. Clashes reported in Lyon, Nantes and other cities

In Lyon, police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who attempted to block a road in an area where protests had been banned. In Nantes, thousands of protesters broke through police lines using tear gas and water cannons to reach the city centre, according to an AFP journalist. Clashes were also reported in Lille, Marseille, Montpellier and Toulouse. Police reported looting on the sidelines of demonstrations in Marseille and Grenoble.

8. Macron government faces criticism over protest restrictions

Authorities introduced restrictions on demonstrations in several cities, including limits on routes and bans on gatherings in certain areas. In Paris, the main march was redirected towards the southeastern edge of the capital to keep protesters away from central shopping districts. The measures have drawn criticism from demonstrators and civil society groups, who argue that restrictions undermine the right to peaceful protest. Some shops boarded up their windows, while the Louvre and the Musee d'Orsay remained closed amid security concerns.

9. Protests against Marine Le Pen's National Rally party

Tensions were also heightened by a two-day congress of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party in Orleans, where the party began preparations for the presidential election campaign. Thousands of counter-protesters marched against the party, carrying banners and chanting anti-fascist slogans. The gathering brought together left-wing political groups, trade unions, student organisations and activists opposing the far right.

Jordan Bardella was re-elected president of the National Rally during the congress.

10. Rising living costs and education concerns fuel unrest

The protests began with high school students raising concerns about staff shortages and learning conditions. The movement has since expanded to include broader demands relating to education funding, household expenses and economic inequality. Rising fuel and energy costs have added to public frustration. The unrest has also intensified political tensions ahead of the election to choose Macron's successor. The Yellow Vests movement, which staged disruptive protests against Macron in 2018, has called for further demonstrations on October 31.

Nunez said the outcome of Saturday's demonstrations was more positive than the previous weekend, crediting the stronger police presence and earlier security checks. However, the latest clashes underline the challenge facing the government as it attempts to contain violence while responding to public anger over living costs and restrictions on demonstrations.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

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Police, protesters clash in Paris as agitation intensifies, 135 people arrested across France