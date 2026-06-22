Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister of UK amid pressure from Labour Party

London:

Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resognation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party. The move is said to come after rising pressure from within his own party. Starmer has said he will continue as caretaker prime minister until the Labour Party selects a new leader in the coming weeks.

He came out of 10 Downing Street alongside his wife, where he was met with applause and cheers. He then went on to deliver a resignation statement outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

The reported development marks the end of his time in office, a responsibility that he helmed for over two years.

His exit was prompted after Andy Burnham won a special election last week. The former Greater Manchester mayor, who is widely popular, was preparing to contest Starmer for the Labour leadership.