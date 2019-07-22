Won't allow AC, television for Nawaz Sharif in prison: Imran Khan

Image Source : PTI No special treatment for Nawaz Sharif in Jail , says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted home-made food and a television set in his air-conditioned jail cell, adding he would make sure this was discontinued.

Addressing the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, Khan said he would ensure that the facilities were withdrawn from Sharif as he “is a criminal”.

"Nawaz Sharif wants food from home in jail, he wants air conditioning in jail. But in a country where half the population has no air conditioning or TV, what kind of punishment this is?" said Imran Khan in a 50-minute speech televised by Samaa TV.

"I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or TV for Nawaz Sharif, who is a criminal. I know (PML-N leader) Maryam Bibi will make some noise, but I will say to her, return the money. It's as simple as that," he added.

Imran Khan further said that the government has started seizing their undeclared property. He claimed that these leaders had looted the country when they were in power.

"We have started seizing their undeclared properties, the billions they have taken overseas. We are in talks with other governments to bring that looted wealth back to Pakistan. We will not let accountability go," he said.

Nawaz Sharif has been convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is serving the sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

ALSO READ | After an unsavoury landing at US airport, Imran Khan's speech interrupted by anti-Pakistani slogans

ALSO READ | Not welcomed by American authorities upon landing in US, Imran Khan takes metro to reach Ambassador's residence

ALSO READ | Pakistan anti-graft watchdog grills Nawaz Sharif over Toshakhana vehicles case