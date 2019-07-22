Monday, July 22, 2019
     
  4. After an unsavoury landing at US airport, Imran Khan's speech interrupted by anti-Pakistani slogans

After an unsavoury landing at US airport, Imran Khan's speech interrupted by anti-Pakistani slogans

After an unpleasant landing at the US airport, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in the United States was interrupted by anti-Pakistani slogans raised by a group of Baloch youths. Imran Khan was not accorded a welcome at the US airport on Saturday, where was only received by some Pakistani authorities.

India TV News Desk
Washington Updated on: July 22, 2019 9:56 IST
Image Source : PTI

A group of Baloch youths raised slogans against Pakistan and in favour of an independent Balochistan during the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at an indoor stadium.

A group of Baloch youths raised slogans against Pakistan and for an independent Balochistan during the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at an indoor stadium in Washington. ​Imran Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when suddenly the Baloch youths stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan.

The Balochs, residing in the US have been raising their voice against alleged atrocities, disappearance and human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces. 

For the last two days, they have been running a mobile billboard campaign urging President Donald Trump to help end "enforced disappearances" in Pakistan.

The three Baloch youths who were raising anti-Pakistan slogans were far away from the main podium, where Khan was speaking.

He could continue his address uninterrupted. About two minutes-and-half later, local security personnel forced them to leave the indoor auditorium.  A few supporters of Imran Khan were seen pushing them from behind and asking them to leave the arena.

(With inputs from PTI)
 
RELATED VIDEO | 22 killed, several injured in a blast near eastern bypass in Balochistan's Quetta
 
 

