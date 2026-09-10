Explosions rock Iran's coast, blasts heard at Saudi air base amid continued tensions in Middle East

Tehran:

Multiple explosions were reported across Iran's southern coastal areas and parts of Saudi Arabia, adding to tensions in the region as US President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran would end "immediately" after the upcoming US midterm elections. Explosions were heard in several parts of Iran's Hormozgan province, including Qeshm Island, Sirik and Minab counties, according to reports. At the same time, Iranian state media reported blast sounds at Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Air Base and in the city of Taif.

Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that several explosions were heard along the coastal areas of Sirik and Minab County. The Hormozgan Governorate separately addressed reports of explosions on Qeshm Island and said the source of the sounds had been traced to the sea. The statement did not provide further details about what caused the sounds.

Blast sounds reported in Saudi Arabia

Citing Arab media reports, IRIB said several explosions shook the King Fahd Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Iranian news agency IRNA also reported that explosions were heard in the Saudi city of Taif. According to IRNA, which cited Saudi media, at least two powerful explosions were heard in the area. The reports of explosions in Saudi Arabia came alongside the developments reported from Iran's coastal regions. Details about the cause of the blasts and any damage or casualties were not provided in the information available.

Trump says Iran war could end after US midterm elections

The latest reports came as Trump made a fresh statement on the conflict with Iran, saying he believes the war will end immediately after the upcoming US midterm elections. Speaking to reporters before leaving for a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump accused Tehran of attempting to influence American voters in the hope of getting a more accommodating administration in Washington.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election...They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon," Trump said.

When asked why he expected the fighting to stop so quickly after the elections, Trump said Iran was running out of options and was attempting to influence the outcome of the vote. "Because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon. All they want is a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble," he stated.

Trump signals no urgency for immediate talks

When questioned about whether diplomatic negotiations could resume or whether the military campaign could be restarted, Trump indicated that Washington was not in a hurry to negotiate. He claimed that recent military operations had significantly weakened the Iranian state. Trump also suggested that any eventual diplomatic settlement would have to go beyond conventional agreements focused only on Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran rejects US claim over Houthis

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday rejected allegations by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Yemen's Houthis operate as a proxy of Tehran. Baghaei said the group, also known as Ansarallah, is an independent Yemeni actor and does not take instructions from Iran. In a post on X, he accused the United States of contributing to instability in the Middle East through its military presence and what he described as hegemonic policies. "Marco Rubio’s lies cannot replace facts. Ansarallah is an independent Yemeni actor that makes its own decisions; it takes orders from no one and acts as nobody’s proxy," Baghaei said.

Tehran calls for end to US military intervention

Baghaei also directly criticised Washington's approach to the Middle East and said genuine peace in Yemen would require an end to external military intervention. "The roots of instability in the region lie in US military interventions and hegemonic policies. If Washington genuinely wanted peace, it would take one simple step: end its malign and destabilising interventions in our region," he added. The contrasting statements from Washington and Tehran came as reports of explosions emerged from Iran's coastal regions and Saudi Arabia, adding another layer of uncertainty to the rapidly evolving regional situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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