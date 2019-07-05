Pakistan arrests 5 Baloch terrorists, foils bid to blow up railway track in Punjab province

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Five Baloch Republican Army (BRA) terrorists were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, foiling their bid to blow up a railway track in the region, police said.

According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, it received a tip-off that some BRA terrorists planted IED on a railway track in Rajanpur, nearly 400 km from Lahore.

A CTD team reached the spot and arrested all the five terrorists and recovered cash, two pistols and explosives from their possession.

Brahamdagh Khan Bugti, the founder of the BRA, was financing these terrorists from abroad, CTD officials said.

The terrorists have been identified as Hussain Bakhsh, Bagga Reesh, Bakhsh Balach, Rahem Ali and Mujahid Din Mojoo.

