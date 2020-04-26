Yogi govt to geotag all shelter homes in state amid COVID-19 concerns

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state.

As the graph of coronavirus cases continue to rise in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure geo-tagging of all shelter homes in the state, on the lines of the community kitchens. Addressing a meeting of his Team 11 officials on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the names, addresses, phone numbers of all those who have been kept in quarantine should be compiled.

He asked officials to ensure that all of them download the Aarogya app and follow the directives listed in it. Emphasizing on the need to protect the health staff and doctors from getting infected with Coronavirus, the Chief Minister said that all efforts should be made to keep the environment in which the health staff works free from infection.

He asked the health officials to increase pool testing in all COVID-19 hospitals in order to maximise testing facilities. He also stated that only Corona cases should tested in the designated COVID-19 hospitals and non-Corona patients should not be treated here.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for effective and safe disposal of bio-waste. Adityanath further asked doctors to explore possibilities of treatment through plasma therapy in the state. The Chief Minister asked the officials to promote cashless payment through Rupay card.

He also took feedback from nodal officers who have been posted in Corona-sensitive districts and said that no laxity should be tolerated in implementing the lockdown norms.

UP govt suspends 6 types of allowances to employees, pensioners

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to suspend six types of allowances including DA (Dearness Allowance) being provided to the UP government employees and pensioners. These allowances will now remain suspended for a period between January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The decision, which seems to have been taken in order to cut the government's expenditure, has come after the Chief Minister held a meeting with COVID-19 management Team-11 of the state.

ALSO READ | Indore: Porsche driver penalised for breaking COVID-19 lockdown; made to do sit-ups | Video

ALSO READ | Standalone shops in Delhi to open, malls, markets to remain shut: Arvind Kejriwal

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage