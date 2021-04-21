Shashi Tharoor tests Covid positive; 'hoping to deal with it in a 'positive' frame of mind, he tweets

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Shashi Tharoor represents Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabbha.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. Tharoor informed about his health through a tweet.

Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha, said it took him two days for get the Covid test done.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," Tharoor said in his tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," he tweeted.

Messages for his early recovery poured in from various quarters, with former Union minister P Chidambaram saying he was deeply concerned.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rahul Gandhi ji. In these challenging times, the nation needs your leadership more then ever."

A number of Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, have tested positive for COVID-9 and are admitted in hospitals.

Manmohan Singh is admitted in AIIMS in Delhi.

