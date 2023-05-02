Sharad Pawar announces to quit NCP chief post amid buzz over Ajit Pawar's next move | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar quits NCP chief post: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sharad Pawar along with P. A. Sangma, and Tariq Anwar had formed NCP in June 1999 after being expelled from the Indian National Congress in May 1999.

While attending an event, Sharad Pawar announced, "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's supporters immediately started sloganeering and demanded the resignation be taken back. His daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar also urged the supporters to stay calm amid the announcement.

Pawar after announcing his resignation also said that a committee will be formed for the selection of the party chief position.

