Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sharad Pawar announces to quit NCP chief post amid buzz over Ajit Pawar's next move | LIVE

Sharad Pawar announces to quit NCP chief post amid buzz over Ajit Pawar's next move | LIVE

While attending an event, Sharad Pawar announced, "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP."

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: May 02, 2023 13:20 IST
Sharad Pawar
Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar quits NCP chief post: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sharad Pawar along with P. A. Sangma, and Tariq Anwar had formed NCP in June 1999 after being expelled from the Indian National Congress in May 1999.

While attending an event, Sharad Pawar announced,  "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's supporters immediately started sloganeering and demanded the resignation be taken back. His daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar also urged the supporters to stay calm amid the announcement.

Pawar after announcing his resignation also said that a committee will be formed for the selection of the party chief position. 

ALSO READ | 'Will stay in NCP till my last moment', reiterates Ajit Pawar

 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News