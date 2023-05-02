Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Sharad Pawar resignation: Why did Ajit Pawar stop Supriya Sule from speaking?

Sharad Pawar resignation : With several politicians requesting Supriya Sule to talk to Sharad Pawar over his decision to resign from the post of chief of the Nationalist Congerss Party on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar suggested that she avoid speaking her father on the issue.

He said, "I am her elder brother and that is why I am suggesting her this."

Meanwhile, many senior leaders of the party had requested Sule to advise her father into withdrawing his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar had tendered his resignation. His supporters immediately started sloganeering and demanded the resignation be taken back. His daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar also urged the supporters to stay calm amid the announcement.

Emotional party leaders Praful Patel, Jayant Patel also urged the senior leader to take back his resignation. "Party and the nation needs you... request you to take back your decision."

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar announces to quit NCP chief post amid buzz over Ajit Pawar's next move

ALSO READ | 'If someone is trying to break away Ajit Pawar from NCP...': Sharad Pawar