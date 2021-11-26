J&K: Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri (Representational Image)

A Pakistani terrorist was killed as Indian Army personnel foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

In a statement, the PRO Jammu said, "On the night of November 25, 2021, Pak terrorist attempted an infiltration bid along LoC IN Bihmber Gali sector (J&K). Alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and One Pak terrorist has been eliminated."

The bodies of the slain terrorist along with weapons and ammunition have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

