Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
  • Rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh joins BJP
J&K: 3 terrorists neutralized during encounter in Srinagar

The shootout took place in the Rambagh area of Srinagar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: November 24, 2021 17:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

At least 3 terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed. The shootout took place in the Rambagh area of Srinagar.

Further details awaited.

