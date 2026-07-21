Govt has no objection if Sonam Wangchuk is shifted to Medanta: Centre to Delhi HC

New Delhi:

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has no objection if activist Sonam Wangchuk is shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment. However, the government made it clear that the transfer should take place only after doctors approve his discharge, and not at Wangchuk's own request. The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during the hearing of an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging an earlier court order.

Centre says doctors should decide discharge

Appearing before the Delhi High Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government has no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to another hospital. "If Sonam Wangchuk is shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta, the government has no objection. However, he should be discharged from the hospital based on the advice of Medanta's doctors and not on his own wishes."

The Centre maintained that the decision should be guided entirely by medical opinion to ensure Wangchuk's safety and well-being. During the hearing, the Solicitor General also expressed concern over the role of some people around Wangchuk. He told the court that certain people were trying to take the activist out of the hospital without giving due importance to his medical condition. "The people around him want him out irrespective of his health," the SG added.

Delhi High Court reserves order

After hearing submissions from all parties, the Delhi High Court said it would pronounce its order in the matter at 2:30 pm. The court is expected to decide whether Wangchuk can be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and under what conditions. The hearing was attended by Dr Lamba, one of Sonam Wangchuk's treating doctors, who was present before the court as the matter relating to the activist's health was taken up.

Appeal challenges single judge's order

The development comes after Gitanjali Angmo approached a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court. She has challenged the order passed by a single judge, who had declined to direct the authorities to shift Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Division Bench is now hearing the appeal seeking permission for the transfer.

Wangchuk remains under medical supervision

Sonam Wangchuk is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital after being admitted during his ongoing hunger strike linked to the NEET issue. According to the latest medical updates issued by the hospital, he continues to remain under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors, who are monitoring his condition closely. The latest health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday evening stated that Wangchuk's vital medical parameters remain stable, although continuous observation is necessary to prevent any complications.

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