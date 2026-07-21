SC gives Sonam two options in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case amid Meghalaya's bail challenge

New Delhi:

In Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave two options to key accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is alleged to have plotted and executed the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on the Meghalaya government’s plea challenging the bail granted to her by a Meghalaya trial court and upheld by the Meghalaya High Court.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale told Sonam’s counsel that the Court could either decide the Meghalaya government’s appeal (against her bail) on merits after hearing her arguments or direct her to surrender for now (for witness examination) while the Court considers the bail issue.

Here's what SC told Sonam's counsel

“You (Sonam’ counsel) have two options. Either we will pass an order on merits or we will ask you to surrender, let the public witnesses question you - meanwhile we will decide the matter on merits (on bail),” the Court verbally observed.

Sonam’s counsel sought time to obtain instructions and informed the Court that he would respond by Thursday. During the hearing, the Court also questioned Sonam’s conduct after the incident and sought an explanation on the allegation that Sonam did not raise the ground that the “grounds of arrest” were not provided to her, earlier.

Opposing Sonams’ bail, the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Meghalaya government, argued that Sonam had voluntarily surrendered before the police and could not subsequently challenge her arrest on the ground that the grounds of arrest were not furnished. He submitted that any omission in the arrest memo was merely a clerical error.

“If the arrested accused is caught red handed, no reason to provide grounds of arrest. If a person surrenders, than arrested person cannot use the ground that grounds of arrest are not provided. If the accused herself comes to the police, no reason for police to arrest”, Mehta submitted.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s family demands CBI probe

Earlier, the family members of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, reiterated their demand for a CBI investigation into the murder, saying that roping in the central agency was necessary for a proper probe.



Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, made the demand once again after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Meghalaya High Court's order upholding the bail granted by a lower court to Raja's widow and the main accused in the case, Sonam Raghuvanshi.



Talking to PTI in Indore, Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "An order for a CBI investigation is immediately issued upon the death of a child of an influential person, but although it has been more than a year since my brother Raja was murdered, the government has not yet ordered a CBI investigation into the case." He said that his family has long demanded that the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case be investigated by the CBI.



Vipin, who has previously questioned the prosecution's handling of the case, claimed that had the CBI been entrusted with the investigation from the outset, the main accused, Sonam, would not have had the opportunity to exploit the legal lapses of the current investigating agency (Meghalaya Police), in court. On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court dismissed the state government's petition seeking the cancellation of Sonam's bail granted by the lower court on April 27.

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