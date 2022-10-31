Gujarat polls: 'Congress will win, AAP only in the air,' says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@INCINDIA Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will win forthcoming Gujarat polls

Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, expressed confidence in his party's ability to win the forthcoming Gujarat elections. Addressing a press briefing in Telangana's Kothur city during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatara', 52-year-old Gandhi claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no support in the state and only succeeded in creating a buzz through advertisements.

Meanwhile, speaking about the BJP-led government in the state, he claimed that there is a massive anti-incumbency against the saffron party. “Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat," Gandhi stated.

He also added, " There is massive anti-incumbency. The media has created a buzz based on the advertisements given by AAP. Congress party is going to win the election there."

Earlier on October 30, the former Congress president said, if elected to power, the Congress party would ensure fixed jobs for contract workers, timely promotions for employees, and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Gujarat.

Further, the Wayanad MP refused to comment on the Morbi tragedy in Gujarat, saying he did not want to politicise the incident. It should be noted here that more than 140 people have been killed so far after a bridge collapsed in Morbi on Sunday, October 30.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.

(With inputs from PTI)

